Cyprus records its first monkeypox case - health ministry
NICOSIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cyprus has recorded its first case of monkeypox, the island's health ministry said on Tuesday.
The infected man was 40 and had been travelling recently, the ministry said in a statement. The man was being treated at a hospital in the capital Nicosia, it added.
Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens
