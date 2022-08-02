Cyprus records its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NICOSIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cyprus has recorded its first case of monkeypox, the island's health ministry said on Tuesday.

The infected man was 40 and had been travelling recently, the ministry said in a statement. The man was being treated at a hospital in the capital Nicosia, it added.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.