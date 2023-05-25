Cyprus wants more EU involvement in reunification efforts: President















ATHENS, May 25 (Reuters) - Cyprus wants more direct involvement of the European Union in attempts to end the decades-old division of the island, its president Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

"In the current geopolitical environment, following the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the European Union can - and must - contribute decisively in the restart of talks, always within the United Nations framework," Christodoulides said after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief coup engineered by the military then ruling Greece. Its division is a source of friction between NATO allies Greece and Turkey.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Alex Richardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.