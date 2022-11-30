Czech banks remain resilient, central bank says















PRAGUE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank kept unchanged the counter-cyclical buffer (CCB) for banks as well as requirements for mortgages on Wednesday as it said the banking sector remained resilient to possible shocks.

The buffer rate for banks' additional reserve capital is set to rise gradually to 2.5% as of April 2023 as previously decided by the central bank.

"The banking sector has enough capital to absorb shocks even in the event of longer-lasting economic problems and climate shocks," the central bank said.

Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.