Europe

Czech daily count of new COVID-19 cases rises above 1,000

A clock showing the time at noon is pictured on a building, next to almost empty streets at Old Town Square during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day for first the time since May 18, data from the health ministry showed on Wednesday.

On Oct. 5, tests identified 1,108 new cases in the country of 10.7 million, according to the data.

Czechs go to polls on Oct. 8-9 to choose new deputies in the lower chamber of parliament.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech has said repeatedly that the government is not planning any tightening of existing measures, because most of those infected were not inoculated.

As of Tuesday, 5.98 million people have been fully vaccinated.

