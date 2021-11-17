Czech election winner Fiala says expects to be appointed as prime minister on Nov 26

Leader of Civic Democratic Party (ODS) and Together (SPOLU) coalition candidate for prime minister Petr Fiala arrives at a televised debate, ahead of the country's parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

PRAGUE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Czech centre-right leader Petr Fiala said on Wednesday that President Milos Zeman had informed him he would appoint him as prime minister on Nov. 26.

The Together coalition led by Fiala and a coalition of the progressive Pirate Party and the centrist Mayors won a parliamentary majority in the central European country's Oct. 8-9 election and pledged to replace the outgoing government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alex Richardson

