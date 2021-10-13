Czech firm Bohemia Energy shuts down citing surging power prices

PRAGUE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bohemia Energy, one of the biggest Czech electricity and gas suppliers, said on Wednesday it was shutting down operations due to a surge of power prices.

The privately-held trading firm, which had about 900,000 customers according to news agency CTK, said its clients would be served by suppliers of last resort.

"With regret, we have to announce that the Bohemia Energy Group is, with immediate effect, ending supplies of electricity and gas to the Czech energy market," the company said on its website.

"We were forced into this drastic step by the continued extreme growth of power prices in the wholesale market, when the price of both supplied commodities (electricity and natural gas) is now three times higher than last year."

Bohemia Energy in recent years had grown to become the country's largest alternative energy supplier competing with incumbent energy producers and distributors.

It was set up and is controlled by businessman Jiri Pisarik, who was listed by Forbes as worth 8.3 billion crowns ($378 million) this year.

Czech energy regulator ERU said last week it was looking into customers complaints that the firm was prematurely ending contracts and fixed-price arrangements.

($1 = 21.9680 Czech crowns)

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by Jason Neely

