Czech foreign ministry warns against travel to Russia

PRAGUE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Czech Foreign Ministry warned against travel to Russia on Sunday and called on its citizens to leave the country given the threat of deteriorating security, especially for citizens of European Union and NATO countries.

The ministry said its citizens who are already in the country and decide to stay should take maximum precautions and have plans ready to leave in case of an emergency.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams

