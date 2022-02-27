Czech government to approve further defence help for Ukraine -prime minister

Newly appointed Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala speaks to members of the media in front of the Lany Chateau in the village of Lany near Prague, Czech Republic, November 28, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Czech government will approve further defence material help for Ukraine which is facing Russia's aggression, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Sunday.

Fiala said that he could not give any details on the shipment. His government will have an extraordinary session later on Sunday afternoon.

The government sent machine guns, assault rifles, other light weapons and ammunition worth 188 million crowns ($8.57 million) on Saturday.

($1 = 21.9420 Czech crowns)

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

