Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Czech health ministry recommends AstraZeneca, J&J jabs only for over-60s

2 minute read
1/3

People receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a trial run of the national vaccination centre located inside the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The Czech health ministry recommended on Wednesday that only people over 60 years old should receive COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) due to a potential risk of blood clots.

Scientists and U.S. and European drug regulators have been searching for an explanation for what is causing rare but potentially deadly clots accompanied by low blood platelet counts, which have led some countries to halt or limit use of the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines.

The Czech health ministry said it made the decision after responding to recommendations from the country's drug regulator SUKL and the Czech Vaccination Society.

U.S., EU and other regulators have said the benefits of receiving the AstraZeneca or J&J shots outweigh any risks.

Vaccinations in the country of 10.7 million have accelerated in recent weeks with Pfizer's (PFE.N) two-dose jab making up the majority of supply in the central European nation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:12 PM UTCEU, U.S. to agree reduction of vaccine export barriers, summit draft says

The European Union and the United States are set to agree at a summit on Tuesday to reduce export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, a draft joint text says, arguing that voluntary sharing of technology is the key to boosting output.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. signs $1.2 bln deal for 1.7 mln courses of Merck's experimental COVID-19 drug
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIf COVID-19 trends continue, it could be years before virus is controlled -PAHO
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWTO to start vaccine supply negotiations amid clash on patents
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses globally -sources