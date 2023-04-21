Czech lawmakers pass law requiring 2% of GDP spending on defence















PRAGUE, April 21 (Reuters) - The lower house of Czech parliament passed legislation on Friday requiring the state budget to devote at least 2% of gross domestic product to defence starting next year.

European countries have accelerated their defence spending in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as many capitals have not yet met NATO's 2%-of-GDP financing commitment.

Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Mark Heinrich











