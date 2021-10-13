Skip to main content

Europe

Czech opposition groups plan coalition agreement by Nov 8

Leader of Civic Democratic Party (ODS) and Together (SPOLU) coalition candidate for prime minister, Petr Fiala, speaks to the media at the party's election headquarters after the country's parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Milan Kammermayer

PRAGUE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Two Czech opposition groups that won a combined majority in a lower house election last weekend will aim to have a coalition agreement ready to sign by Nov. 8 when the new parliament is set to meet, a party leader said on Wednesday.

Petr Fiala, leader of the Together coalition which defeated Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party, said he had requested a meeting with President Milos Zeman but had no determined time.

Zeman was taken to hospital over the weekend, and Fiala told a briefing he had no update on the president's health. read more

Hundreds evacuated as red-hot lava threatens homes in Spain's La Palma

Over 700 residents were ordered to abandon their homes on Tuesday on the Spanish island of La Palma as red-hot lava advanced towards their neighbourhood.

EU to propose easing checks on British trade to N. Ireland
Macron unveils 30-bln euro plan for innovation and industrial revival
Credit Suisse waives fees for clients hit by Greensill funds collapse
Norway will continue to explore for oil and gas, incoming government says

Norway will continue to explore for oil and gas in the next four years, with most new drilling permits to come in mature regions of its oceans, the incoming government said on Wednesday.