Czech opposition groups plan coalition agreement by Nov 8

Leader of Civic Democratic Party (ODS) and Together (SPOLU) coalition candidate for prime minister, Petr Fiala, speaks to the media at the party's election headquarters after the country's parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Milan Kammermayer

PRAGUE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Two Czech opposition groups that won a combined majority in a lower house election last weekend will aim to have a coalition agreement ready to sign by Nov. 8 when the new parliament is set to meet, a party leader said on Wednesday.

Petr Fiala, leader of the Together coalition which defeated Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party, said he had requested a meeting with President Milos Zeman but had no determined time.

Zeman was taken to hospital over the weekend, and Fiala told a briefing he had no update on the president's health. read more

Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.