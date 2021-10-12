Czech opposition says would be great result to have government by January

Czech Prime Minister and leader of ANO party Andrej Babis reacts during a news conference at the party's election headquarters after the country's parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

PRAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Forming a government and receiving the confidence of parliament by the end of January would be a "great" result, said Zbynek Stanjura, senior lawmaker for the opposition centre-right Together coalition on Tuesday.

Together and the liberal Pirates/Mayors group won 108 seats in the central European country's 200-seat lower house of parliament in an election that ended on Saturday and hope to oust Prime Minister Andrej Babis from power.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.