Skip to main content

Europe

Czech opposition says would be great result to have government by January

1 minute read

Czech Prime Minister and leader of ANO party Andrej Babis reacts during a news conference at the party's election headquarters after the country's parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

PRAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Forming a government and receiving the confidence of parliament by the end of January would be a "great" result, said Zbynek Stanjura, senior lawmaker for the opposition centre-right Together coalition on Tuesday.

Together and the liberal Pirates/Mayors group won 108 seats in the central European country's 200-seat lower house of parliament in an election that ended on Saturday and hope to oust Prime Minister Andrej Babis from power.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 11:31 AM UTC

Macron unveils 30-bln euro plan for innovation and industrial revival

France wants to be a leader in green hydrogen by 2030 and build low-carbon planes and small nuclear reactors as part of a 30 billion euro ($35 billion) investment plan, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Europe
Lava from La Palma volcano burns cement plant, prompting lockdown
Europe
Norway's outgoing government proposes wealth fund spending cut
Europe
G20 tackles Afghan humanitarian crisis at special summit
Europe
IMF board backs Georgieva after review of data-rigging claims