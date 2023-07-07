Czech PM Fiala says Ukraine's future is in EU, NATO

PRAGUE, July 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's future is in the European Union and the NATO military alliance, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Friday after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Prague.

The Czech Republic has been a strong backer of Kyiv since Russia's invasion of February 2022, and Fiala said on Friday more support would come, including the donation of more military helicopters.

Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet

