Czech PM Fiala tests positive for COVID-19

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala attends a joint meeting with Polish Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 15, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would isolate for seven days.

"I want to return to my work programme as soon as possible, at least from home," Fiala said on his Twitter account.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Catherine Evans

