1 minute read
Czech PM Fiala tests positive for COVID-19
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would isolate for seven days.
"I want to return to my work programme as soon as possible, at least from home," Fiala said on his Twitter account.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.