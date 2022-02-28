Czech PM supports Ukraine efforts on EU entry -CTK

Newly appointed Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala speaks to members of the media in front of the Lany Chateau in the village of Lany near Prague, Czech Republic, November 28, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic supports Ukraine's efforts to join the European Union, Prime Minister Petr Fiala was cited as saying by the CTK news agency on Monday.

Fiala said it was necessary to give a clear signal that Ukraine was welcome in Europe's community of democratic countries, CTK reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.