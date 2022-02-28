1 minute read
Czech PM supports Ukraine efforts on EU entry -CTK
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic supports Ukraine's efforts to join the European Union, Prime Minister Petr Fiala was cited as saying by the CTK news agency on Monday.
Fiala said it was necessary to give a clear signal that Ukraine was welcome in Europe's community of democratic countries, CTK reported.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.