Czech president released from hospital after one-day stay - CTK agency

Czech President Milos Zeman, separated by a transparent wall after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), gestures as he appoints Civic Democratic Party (ODS) leader Petr Fiala (not pictured) as the new prime minister, at the Lany Chateau, near Prague, Czech Republic November 28, 2021. Roman Vondrous/Pool via REUTERS

PRAGUE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman was released from the Central Military Hospital in Prague on Friday after a one-day stay, news agency CTK said.

Zeman, 77, has been using a wheelchair and spent more than six weeks in hospital last year with an unspecified serious condition that temporarily raised concern over his capability to perform his duties.

Zeman is the head of state and has powers including the appointment of prime ministers and central bank leaders, but most executive power is in the hands of the government.

Zeman's final five-year term ends in March next year.

The president's spokesman did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

