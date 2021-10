Re-elected Czech President Milos Zeman attends his inauguration ceremony at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman was being taken to Prague's Central Military Hospital on Sunday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

She gave no details but said the hospital's director would give a media briefing at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT). The presidential office had previously said Zeman, 77, has been ill and spent eight days in hospital last month.

Reporting by Robert muller, writing by Jan Lopatka Editing by David Goodman

