PRAGUE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman is expected to be released from hospital very soon, his spokesperson said on Wednesday, declining to give an exact date.

Zeman, 77, was rushed to an intensive care unit at Prague's Central Military Hospital on Oct. 10, but his condition has since improved.

