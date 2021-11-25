Europe
Czech President Zeman released from hospital
1 minute read
PRAGUE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman was released from hospital after more than six weeks, the Central Military Hospital in Prague said on Thursday.
Zeman, 77, was rushed to hospital on Oct. 10 with complications to a chronic illness that his office never specified but which his doctors said was a liver condition.
Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alex Richardson
