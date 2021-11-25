Czech President Zeman returning to hospital after positive coronavirus test -reports

Re-elected Czech President Milos Zeman attends the inauguration ceremony at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman was being taken back to hospital on Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus, local news media reported.

Zeman, who had been released from hospital earlier on Thursday after more than six weeks for a different treatment, was not showing symptoms, according to a report by radio station Frekvence 1.

Spokespeople for the president and hospital were not immediately available.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.