Czech president's treatment will require time, wife says

Re-elected Czech President Milos Zeman attends the inauguration ceremony at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman is undergoing treatment that will require time, his wife Ivana Zemanova told reporters on Thursday, but gave no details about his diagnosis or condition.

Zeman, 77, was taken into an intensive care unit at a Prague hospital on Sunday, a day after a parliamentary election which will eventually require him to appoint a new prime minister.

Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Toby Chopra

