Czech Prime Minister Babis: EU should cap prices of emissions allowances

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives for the second day of a EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS

USTI NAD LABEM, Czech Republic, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday the European Union should cap the prices of emissions allowances and wants EU leaders to discuss the situation at a dinner on Oct. 5.

Leaders of the EU's 27 member states are already due to discuss soaring energy prices when they meet on Oct. 21-22 according to a draft agenda for the summit, seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.