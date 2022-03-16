Skip to main content
Czech prime minister: Ukraine above all needs more weapons

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala attends a joint meeting with Polish Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 15, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

PRAGUE, March 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine above all needs more supplies of weapons to defend itself against Russia's invasion, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday after returning from a visit to Kyiv.

He said his delegation - which also included the prime ministers of Poland and Slovenia - also discussed sanctions, weapons and humanitarian aid, as well as possible future diplomatic steps with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

