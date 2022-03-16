Czech prime minister: Ukraine above all needs more weapons

PRAGUE, March 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine above all needs more supplies of weapons to defend itself against Russia's invasion, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday after returning from a visit to Kyiv.

He said his delegation - which also included the prime ministers of Poland and Slovenia - also discussed sanctions, weapons and humanitarian aid, as well as possible future diplomatic steps with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Andrew Heavens

