Czech Republic detects its first case of monkeypox

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

PRAGUE, May 24 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Tuesday, the head of the Czech Infectious Medicine Society (SIL) said.

"Today, a case was confirmed by a laboratory," SIL chairman Pavel Dlouhy told Reuters, confirming a report by news website Seznam Zpravy.

Dlouhy said the patient was being treated at the Central Military Hospital in Prague, but he did not give further details.

Reporting by Robert Muller

