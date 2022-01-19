Europe1 minute read
Czech republic reports 28,469 new cases of coronavirus, record daily tally
PRAGUE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 28,469 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since the pandemic reached the country of 10.7 million in March 2020.
The number reported for Tuesday is more than double the 12,371 cases reported for the same day last week.
Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.