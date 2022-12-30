Czech Republic reports bird flu at large poultry farm















PRAGUE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's State Veterinary Administration (SVS) on Friday reported bird flu of the H5N1 type at a poultry farm with around 750,000 hens in the west of the country.

The detection of bird flu was reported after the farm registered an increase in deaths in one of its three halls. Measures to prevent the disease's spread were taken, the SVS said.

Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Chris Reese











