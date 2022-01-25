Czech Republic reports record daily tally of 30,350 new COVID-19 cases

Medial personnel attend a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Liberec Hospital, in Liberec, Czech Republic, December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jiri Skacel

PRAGUE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic recorded 30,350 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest daily tally since pandemic started in the country of 10.7 million as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The country is bracing for a surge in cases from the new variant which could peak this month, the health minister has said. read more

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

