Czech Republic will spend 2 bln euros on looking after Ukraine refugees in 2022 - minister
PRAGUE, April 8 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's costs for handling the influx of refugees from Ukraine this year are estimated at 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion), Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Friday.
The country has issued 272,000 special visas to Ukrainian refugees as of April 7, the interior ministry said.
