Czech Senate chief says ailing president unable to fulfil duties

Czech President Milos Zeman attends his inauguration ceremony at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, March 8, 2018, after being re-elected. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman is currently unable to carry out his duties, the head of parliament's upper house said on Monday, citing a report he had requested from the hospital where Zeman has been in intensive care for more than a week.

Milos Vystrcil, the Senate speaker, told reporters that the report said there was only a small likelihood Zeman could return to work in the coming weeks. He said parliament needed to discuss enacting a constitutional clause that shifts the president's duties to other officials. read more

