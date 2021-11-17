Czechs bar unvaccinated from public events, services

A clock showing the time at noon is pictured on a building, next to almost empty streets at Old Town Square during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Prague, Czech Republic, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Czech authorities will ban people who have not been vaccinated or have not recovered from coronavirus infection from access to public events and services from Monday, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday.

The restrictions, to be approved by the full cabinet on Thursday, come after a spike in new infections to record 22,479 on Tuesday and mean that negative tests will no longer be recognised as qualification to enter events and service establishments, Babis said on television.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Andrew Heavens

