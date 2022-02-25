Czechs evacuate Kyiv, Lviv missions, staff on way to Prague

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky attends a news briefing following talks with his counterparts from Ukraine, Slovakia and Austria in Kyiv, Ukraine February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Pool

PRAGUE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic has evacuated all staff from its embassy in Kyiv and consulate in Lviv and they are on the way to Prague, Czech Radio quoted Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky as saying on Friday.

The country closed its Kyiv embassy on Thursday and the Lviv consulate on Friday due to eroding security situation after Russia attacked Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.