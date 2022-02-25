1 minute read
Czechs evacuate Kyiv, Lviv missions, staff on way to Prague
PRAGUE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic has evacuated all staff from its embassy in Kyiv and consulate in Lviv and they are on the way to Prague, Czech Radio quoted Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky as saying on Friday.
The country closed its Kyiv embassy on Thursday and the Lviv consulate on Friday due to eroding security situation after Russia attacked Ukraine.
Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Andrew Heavens
