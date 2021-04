Newly appointed Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek speaks during a news conference after meeting with Russian ambassador in Prague, Czech Republic, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The Czech Republic has ordered Russia to sharply reduce the number of its diplomats at the Russian embassy in Prague to match the number of Czech staff in Moscow, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said on Thursday.

Russia will have until the end of May to comply with the request, he told reporters.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.