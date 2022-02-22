1 minute read
Czechs prepared for potential cut of Russian supplies, inflow of refugees
PRAGUE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic is prepared for various scenarios including a potential interruption of supplies of energy commodities from Russia and an influx of refugees from Ukraine, Prime Minister Petr Fiala told parliament on Tuesday.
He said the west must be united and prepared to impose harsh financial and economic sanctions.
Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Catherine Evans
