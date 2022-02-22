Czechs prepared for potential cut of Russian supplies, inflow of refugees

Newly appointed Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala speaks to members of the media in front of the Lany Chateau in the village of Lany near Prague, Czech Republic, November 28, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny//File Photo

PRAGUE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic is prepared for various scenarios including a potential interruption of supplies of energy commodities from Russia and an influx of refugees from Ukraine, Prime Minister Petr Fiala told parliament on Tuesday.

He said the west must be united and prepared to impose harsh financial and economic sanctions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.