Czechs report more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

A man receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a trial run of the national vaccination centre located inside the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 11,514 new COVID-19 cases for Nov. 15, the fifth time daily infections have topped 10,000 in past seven days, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Hospitalisations grew to 4,296, including 635 people in a serious condition, according to the figures.

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis has been debating bringing in tougher restrictions including one proposal for some form of lockdown for unvaccinated people.

Ministers had not reached an agreement by late Monday and would return to the issue on Thursday, officials said.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Andrew Heavens

