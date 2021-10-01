Skip to main content

Czechs want Polish deal over disputed coal mine to last longer term, minister says

1 minute read

The Turow open-pit coal mine operated by the company PGE is seen in Bogatynia, Poland, June 15, 2021. Picture taken June 15, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said on Friday that any agreement with Poland on the disputed Turow coal mine needed to last for longer than the two years that Warsaw has offered.

Talks to end the dispute over Turow, which has reached into European Union courts, got stuck on Thursday over the length the agreement should be valid, with Prague seeking a long-term framework.

"Mining should last at Turow for 22 years. Logically we have to strive for something longer than 2 years (in the agreement)," Kulhanek said on Twitter.

Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Timothy Heritage

