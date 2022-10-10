Danish Baltic Sea island suffers power blackout after transformer outage, operator says















STOCKHOLM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A Danish Baltic Sea island suffered a power blackout on Monday following an outage at a Swedish transformer station feeding electricity via a subsea cable, operator E.ON said.

There was no indication the blackout on Bornholm would have been caused by damage to the cable itself, a spokesperson at the German power operator's Swedish unit said.

"The blackout at our transformer station is the reason there is no power on Bornholm. We are still investigating the reason for the blackout at the station," he said.

"Nothing from the first signals indicates that there would be anything wrong with the cable," the spokesperson said.

Bornholm lost power at 0549 GMT due to "a fault in the high voltage grid", Danish transmission system operator (TSO) Energinet said on Twitter.

The island is located close to where the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipes that linked Russia and Germany ruptured two weeks ago in an act of suspected sabotage.

The power cable linking Bornholm and Sweden has been damaged several times in the past, most recently earlier this year. An investigation showed it had likely been damaged by a ship's anchor.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik











