Danish concert-goer confirmed infected with Omicron variant

COPENHAGEN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A person infected with the new Omicron coronavirus variant participated in a large concert on Saturday, the Danish Patient Safety Authority said on Wednesday.

The person was one of 1,600 people attending a concert with Danish DJ Martin Jensen in the northern city of Aalborg on Saturday.

Denmark has already confirmed four cases of the new Omicron variant, all of whom had travelled to South Africa.

A spokesperson for the Danish Patient Safety Authority could not verify if the infected concert-goer had been travelling.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alex Richardson

