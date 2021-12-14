Danish fuel supplier, CEO convicted over jet fuel exports to Syria

A general view shows the court in Odense, as the Dan Bunkering case starts, in Odense, Denmark October 26, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Fuel supplier Bunker Holding, its chief executive and its subsidiary Dan-Bunkering, were convicted by a Danish local court on Tuesday for breaching European Union sanctions by selling jet fuel to Syria, court documents showed.

The firms will receive fines, while the chief executive of Bunker Holding, Keld Rosenbaek Demant, was handed a four month suspended prison sentence.

The verdict was delivered by Odense city court.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.