Danish health minister isolates in Brussels hotel after testing COVID-19 positive

Denmark's Minister of Health Magnus Heunicke holds a news conference on the launch of the new digital COVID-19 passport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Copenhagen Airport, in Copenhagen, Denmark May 28, 2021. Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Denmark's Health Minister Magnus Heunicke on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating in a hotel in Brussels, the ministry said in a statement.

Heunicke had stayed in his hotel room and not been in contact with other ministers, Denmark's permanent representation in the EU told Reuters

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen and Francesco Guarascio in Brussels; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.