Danish health minister isolates in Brussels hotel after testing COVID-19 positive
COPENHAGEN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Denmark's Health Minister Magnus Heunicke on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating in a hotel in Brussels, the ministry said in a statement.
Heunicke had stayed in his hotel room and not been in contact with other ministers, Denmark's permanent representation in the EU told Reuters
Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen and Francesco Guarascio in Brussels; Editing by Jon Boyle
