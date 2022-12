Danish PM Frederiksen appoints Lokke Rasmussen as foreign minister in new government

COPENHAGEN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Denmark's Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday presented her new cabinet, in which her predecessor and leader of the Moderates, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, was appointed foreign minister.

Opposition leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of the Liberal Party was appointed deputy prime minister and defence minister, while Nicolai Wammen of the Social Democratic Party retained his role as finance minister.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel











