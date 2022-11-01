Danish PM's bloc could lose majority in parliament, exit poll shows

Denmark's Prime Minister and head of the Social Democratic Party Mette Frederiksen and Denmark's Minister of Transport Trine Bramsen walk during the general election in Odense, Denmark November 1, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Tim Kildeborg Jensen via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Denmark's former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen looked set to become king-maker following an election on Tuesday in which neither the ruling left nor the right-wing opposition looked set win a majority in parliament, according to an exit poll.

The result could for the first time in more than four decades pave way for a government across the traditional left-right divide and would significantly change the Nordic country's political landscape.

Denmark's centre-left parties led by Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen were projected to win 85 seats in the 179-seat parliament, losing its majority, an exit poll by public broadcaster DR showed after polling stations closed.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks