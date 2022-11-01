Danish PM's bloc could lose majority in parliament, exit poll shows















COPENHAGEN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Denmark's former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen looked set to become king-maker following an election on Tuesday in which neither the ruling left nor the right-wing opposition looked set win a majority in parliament, according to an exit poll.

The result could for the first time in more than four decades pave way for a government across the traditional left-right divide and would significantly change the Nordic country's political landscape.

Denmark's centre-left parties led by Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen were projected to win 85 seats in the 179-seat parliament, losing its majority, an exit poll by public broadcaster DR showed after polling stations closed.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.