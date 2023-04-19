Danish police charge 8 people at energy trading group with market manipulation















OSLO, April 19 (Reuters) - Danish police said on Wednesday they have apprehended eight employees of an energy trading company and charged them with market manipulation.

The company is believed to have earned illegal profits of 100 million Danish crowns ($14.73 million) or more, police said in a statement.

"Police have raided several addresses," they said in a statement.

The apprehended individuals work for a company in the city of Aarhus, trading electricity on the Nordic market, the police added.

($1 = 6.7895 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto











