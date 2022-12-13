Danish Social Democrats agree new government across political middle

Denmark's Prime Minister and head of the the Social Democratic Party, Mette Frederiksen, gestures at an election party for the general election, in Copenhagen, Denmark November 2, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

COPENHAGEN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Denmark's Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday she had agreed to form a government with main opposition party, the Liberal Party, and The Moderates to form a government with her as prime minister.

This marks the first time in more than four decades that a government is formed across the traditional left-right divide and would significantly change the Nordic country's political landscape.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks