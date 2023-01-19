Davos 2023 - Ex-UK PM Johnson urges allies to double down on Ukraine support

[1/2] Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech on his last day in office, outside Downing Street, in London Britain September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay















DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday urged allies to double down on sending military equipment to support Ukraine and speed up an end to fighting in the war with Russia.

"There is nothing to be lost by doubling down on the materiel that we are sending to Ukraine and there is nothing to fear in escalation, and the best thing for the world is to get this thing done, and done fast," Johnson said in an interview as part of the Reuters Impact Arctic Warning series in Davos.

"That is the cheapest solution. It’s the solution that has the lowest in human life and suffering."

reporting by Axel Threlfall and John Irish, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton











