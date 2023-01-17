Davos 2023: Finland's Marin vows years of Ukraine support















DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Finland is prepared to support Ukraine in its war with Russia for as long as necessary, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Tuesday while speaking at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.

"I think the only message that we need to send is that we will support Ukraine as long as needed. One year, two years, five years, 10 years, 15 years," Marin said.

In 2022, the Finnish government spent some 300 million euros on support to Ukraine, around 190 million of it on buying defence equipment. For daily Davos updates in your inbox sign up for the Reuters Daily Briefing here

Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Terje Solsvik











