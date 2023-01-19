Davos 2023:UK opposition leader Starmer courts green prosperity plan partners
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British opposition leader Keir Starmer said on Thursday that the meeting of global business leaders in Davos was an opportunity to speak to CEOs and investors who could partner with a future Labour government to push its green prosperity plan.
Starmer said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum annual meeting that a renewables strategy was needed that bound together the challenge of high bills, the next generation of jobs and an obligation to tackle the climate crisis.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.