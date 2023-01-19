Davos 2023:UK opposition leader Starmer courts green prosperity plan partners















DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British opposition leader Keir Starmer said on Thursday that the meeting of global business leaders in Davos was an opportunity to speak to CEOs and investors who could partner with a future Labour government to push its green prosperity plan.

Starmer said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum annual meeting that a renewables strategy was needed that bound together the challenge of high bills, the next generation of jobs and an obligation to tackle the climate crisis.

Reporting by Brenda Goh in Davos; Editing by Alexander Smith











