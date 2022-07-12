Death toll from collapsed Donbas apartment block rises to 35, emergency services say

Rescuers work at a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in the town of Chasiv Yar, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, July 12 (Reuters) - The death toll under a collapsed apartment block in the Donetsk region town of Chasiv Yar climbed to 35 on Tuesday, with rescue work still not over four days after the building was hit by Russian rocket fire, emergency services said.

Over 320 tonnes of rubble had been cleared and 9 people rescued from under the ruins, the regional emergency services directorate wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Sunday the strike was "another terrorist attack," and that Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism as a result.

Russia, which denies deliberately targeting civilians, said on Monday it had "destroyed the temporary deployment point" of a Ukrainian territorial defence unit in Chasiv Yar.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Catherine Evans

