Death toll from Greece-Italy ferry blaze rises to two

Smoke rises from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which sailed from Greece to Italy early on Friday and caught fire, off the coast of the island of Corfu, Greece, February 20, 2022. REUTERS/Stamos Prousalis NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

ATHENS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Rescue crews on Wednesday recovered a second body from a ferry that caught fire while sailing from Greece to Italy last week, Greek authorities said.

The man, whose identity could not be immediately confirmed, was among 10 passengers - all Bulgarian, Turkish and Greek citizens - who had still been listed as missing.

The Euroferry Olympia was on its way to the Italian port of Brindisi from Igoumenitsa in Greece when it was engulfed by flames off the island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea last Friday.

Many of the passengers were truck owners or drivers transporting goods through Europe. At least 281 out of 292 passengers and crew have been rescued.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Tim Ahmann

