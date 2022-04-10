Death toll from Kramatorsk missile strike rises to 57, Ukraine official says

Damaged cars and debris are seen after a missile strike on a railway station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kramatorsk, Ukraine April 8, 2022 in this still image from a video obtained by REUTERS. Video recorded April 8, 2022. Obtained by Reuters/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, April 10 (Reuters) - The death toll from a missile strike on the train station in Ukraine's Kramatorsk has risen to 57 people, Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Sunday.

Kyrylenko said 109 people were wounded in the attack, which Ukraine has blamed on Russia. Moscow has denied responsibility, saying the missile was Ukrainian.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.