Death toll rises to 12 in Ukraine's Kramatorsk after Russian strike

Aftermath of a Russia's missile attack in Kramatorsk
Volunteers carry an injured person at the site of hotel and restaurant buildings heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

June 29 (Reuters) - Rescuers have pulled another body from the ruins of a restaurant in eastern Ukraine's city of Kramatorsk, taking to 12 the death toll following a Russian missile strike, Ukraine's emergency services said on Thursday.

Three children were among the dead, while 60 more people were wounded, the authorities said.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next