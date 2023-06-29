Death toll rises to 12 in Ukraine's Kramatorsk after Russian strike

June 29 (Reuters) - Rescuers have pulled another body from the ruins of a restaurant in eastern Ukraine's city of Kramatorsk, taking to 12 the death toll following a Russian missile strike, Ukraine's emergency services said on Thursday.

Three children were among the dead, while 60 more people were wounded, the authorities said.

